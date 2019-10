Dreamgirl

Velvet Dress Halloween Costume

$47.99

Sometimes she had a little dread for cutting off her dolly's head. Dreamgirl's Friday costume features a creepy black velvet dress with cross buttons, white collar and cross screen-printed details on lapel. Includes stocking bow toppers with cross charms. (Doll and thigh highs not included.) (Two-Piece Set) Complete your spooky family look with Dreamgirl's Frightfully Beautiful and Mr. Fright.