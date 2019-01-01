Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Your New Go-To Hemline
Mango
Velvet Crossed Dress
$79.98
Buy Now
Review It
At Mango
Featured in 1 story
Your Last-Minute New Year's Eve Outfit
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
R13
Long Silk Slip Dress
$695.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Callipygian
Polka-dot Crepe Maxi Dress
$295.00
$118.00
from
Opening Ceremony
BUY
DETAILS
Bershka
Short Polka Dot Dress
$55.90
from
Bershka
BUY
DETAILS
Sister Jane
Midi Dress With Peplum Hem In Contrast Star Print
$119.00
from
ASOS
BUY
More from Mango
DETAILS
Mango
Straight Suit Trousers
$49.99
from
Mango
BUY
DETAILS
Mango
Structured Cotton Blazer
$69.99
from
Mango
BUY
DETAILS
Mango
Pleated Shorts
£25.99
from
Mango
BUY
DETAILS
Mango
Short Buttoned Dress
£35.99
from
Mango
BUY
More from Dresses
DETAILS
ASOS DESIGN
Mini Reversible Cotton Slub Smock Dress
$29.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS DESIGN
Grandad Collar Button Through Mini Smock Dress
$45.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS CURVE
Curve Mini Slub Button Through Swing Dress
$32.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS CURVE
Curve Kimono Pleated Maxi Dress
$60.00
from
ASOS
BUY
More from Shopping
Fashion
These Are The 16 Styles That Are Selling Most On ASOS
When it comes to shopping, there are two routes you can take: investing in wardrobe staples or indulging in trends. Both have their obvious upsides, but
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
9 R29ers Pick The Best Workwear Pieces From Net-A-Porter's S...
With Marie Kondo controlling our every move, our closets are looking more cleared out than ever. But with all this spring cleaning comes a gaping hole
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
Everlane’s “Choose What You Pay Section” Just Got A Major Refresh
Hold on to your butts, friends. We just got wind that Everlane’s “Choose What You Pay” section has been quietly refreshed with some stylish new
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted