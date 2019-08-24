Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Valentino
Velvet & Cady Cocktail Dress
$5980.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Barneys New York
Featured in 1 story
All The Singles' Day Deals We're Shopping
by
Sarah Midkiff
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Diane von Furstenberg
One-shoulder Ottoman Dress
$1600.00
from
Diane von Furstenberg
BUY
DETAILS
HATCH Collection
The Cape Dress
$298.00
from
HATCH Collection
BUY
DETAILS
The Row
Fitted V-neck Leather Dress
$2990.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
DETAILS
Sretsis
Jade
$705.00
from
Sretsis
BUY
More from Valentino
DETAILS
Valentino
Luna Knit Sweater
$1390.00
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
DETAILS
Valentino
Donna Born In Roma Eau De Parfum
$100.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Valentino
Gold-tone Hoop Earrings
£265.00
£133.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Valentino
A-line Wool-blend Mini Skorts
£740.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
More from Dresses
DETAILS
Free People
Coronado Maxi Dress
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Eloquii
V-neck A-line Dress
$99.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Dobby Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress
$69.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Wilfred
Only Slip Dress
$118.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
More from Tech
Tech
Labor Day Tech Deals Are The Best We'll See Until Black Friday
Labor Day approacheth. Cue: seasonal depression. Yes, summer will soon be but a memory, but if it's any consolation, at least Labor Day also means major
by
Anabel Pasarow
Instagram
Instagram Influencers Share How They Decide If A Photo Is Grid-Wo...
Back when Instagram first launched, almost 10 years ago, sharing content was simple. You'd take a picture, throw a cool filter on it, maybe write a clever
by
Olivia Harrison
Tech
Here's How To Watch The U.S. Open
The U.S. Open is already in full swing, and tennis stars the world over have descended on the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New
by
Refinery29
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted