Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
& Other Stories

Velour Structured Mini Dress

$69.00
At & Other Stories
Long sleeve stretch velour mini dress with structured shoulders. Length of dress: 82.5cm / 32.5 (size 36) Model wears: EU 36/ UK 10/ US 4 / Small Model height: 177cm / 5 9
Featured in 1 story
16 Outfits To Wear This Valentine's Day
by Eliza Huber