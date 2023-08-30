Hourglass

Veil Hydrating Skin Tint

$79.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

The MECCA view A lightweight skin tint that instantly boosts skin’s moisture levels by 52% and provides all-day hydration for a dewy, healthy-looking glow. This formula melts instantly into skin, providing comfortable all-day wear and a sheer veil of coverage to diffuse imperfections and even skin tone, while visibly plumping and smoothing the complexion. It’s formulated with 94% naturally-derived ingredients including hyaluronic acid to deeply hydrate and enhance skin’s radiance. Also infused with plant-based squalane, meadowfoam seed oil, and a rambutan blend, the formula instantly makes skin look and feel smoother while providing continuous nourishment throughout the day.