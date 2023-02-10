Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
The Lip Bar
Vegan Liquid Matte Lipstick In Bawse Lady
$10.00
Buy Now
Review It
At The Lip Bar
More from The Lip Bar
The Lip Bar
Vegan Liquid Matte Lipstick
BUY
$10.00
The Lip Bar
The Lip Bar
Vegan Matte Liquid Lipstick
BUY
$14.99
Target
The Lip Bar
Tinted Skin Conditioner
BUY
£16.99
Target
The Lip Bar
Everyday Eyeshadow Palette
BUY
$10.99
Target
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted