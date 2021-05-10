Eloquii

Vegan Leather Shorts

$79.95

Buy Now Review It

At Eloquii

High waisted vegan faux leather short High rise Pull-on paperbag waist Elastic waistband Full from hip to thigh Front patch pockets Non-stretch vegan faux leather Model is 5'10" size 14 Inseam on model is 5 1/2" Shell: 100% Viscose; Coating: 100% Polyurethane Care: Hand wash with like colors. Spot clean as needed. Do not dry clean. Do not tumble dry. Do not twist or wring. Lay flat to dry. Do not iron. CN Item# 1345089