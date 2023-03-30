Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Bardot
Vegan Leather Pleat Skirt
$89.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Revolve
More from Bardot
Bardot
Parisienne Blazer
BUY
$129.00
Revolve
Bardot
Belted Blazer
BUY
$139.00
Revolve
Bardot
Belted Blazer
BUY
$139.00
Revolve
Bardot
Neah Corset Faux Leather Midi Dress
BUY
$159.00
Nordstrom
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted