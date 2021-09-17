Hardie Grant

Vegan Goodness One-pot Wonders: Easy, Delicious, Plant-based Meals For The Modern Home Cook

Jessica Prescott's favourite way to cook is to throw ingredients into a pot or roasting tin and let the cooking process do the work. Her easy-going vegan recipes are vibrant and varied, with a focus on ease, affordability and of course, flavour. With recipes for brekkie and brunch, light and hearty stovetop suppers, simple bakes and sweet treats, as well as ideas for no-cook meals, easy dressings and ways to upscale your one-pot meals into feast-worthy celebrations, Vegan One-Pot Wonders contains a wide variety of ingenious but achievable plant-based recipes, perfect for anyone, any night of the week, with minimal fuss and little washing up.