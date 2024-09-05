Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Nails
Zoya
Vegan-friendly Breathable Nail Polish In Tasha
$12.60
Buy Now
Review It
At Nail Polish Direct
Need a few alternatives?
Zoya
Vegan-friendly Breathable Nail Polish In Tasha
BUY
$12.60
Nail Polish Direct
Manucurist
Natural Nail Polish In Khaki
BUY
$14.00
Manucurist
Nailberry
Nail Polish In Blue Moon
BUY
$18.07
Nail Polish Direct
OPI
Nail Lacquer In Black Cherry Chutney
BUY
$11.99
OPI
More from Zoya
Zoya
Vegan-friendly Breathable Nail Polish In Tasha
BUY
£9.78
£11.50
Nail Polish Direct
Zoya
Professional Lacquer In Sage
BUY
$12.00
Zoya
Zoya
Sage Nail Polish
BUY
$19.90
Zoya
Zoya
Abby By Zoya Nail Polish
BUY
$19.90
Zoya
More from Nails
Manucurist
Natural Nail Polish In Khaki
BUY
$14.00
Manucurist
Nailberry
Nail Polish In Blue Moon
BUY
$18.07
Nail Polish Direct
OPI
Nail Lacquer In Black Cherry Chutney
BUY
$11.99
OPI
OPI
Over The Taupe
BUY
$11.99
OPI
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted