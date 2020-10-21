United States
VeDO
Vedo Ayu Finger Vibrators
$24.00
At Lovers
Pleasure is at your fingertips. The Ayu Finger Vibe is a great tool to add to your toy chest. Designed to fit your fingertips, your fingers will do the walking. This small but mighty vibrator is compact for on-the-go playtime. This whisper quiet toy has a band that wraps around any finger for a secure fit. It will stay in place no matter how vigorous foreplay gets. Slick some lubricant on and let the fun begin!