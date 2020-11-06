United States
Vaseline
Vaseline Aloe Lip Therapy Stick
$2.49
At Target
Vaseline Lip Therapy Aloe Vera with petroleum jelly provides soothing hydration for soft lips. Packaged in a convenient 2-pack, this Vaseline lip balm stick contains Vaseline petroleum jelly and a touch of aloe vera, leaving lips soothed, soft, and hydrated. Grab a stick for on-the-go to treat chapped, dry, peeling, or cracked lips. Vaseline Lip Therapy Aloe Vera Stick will have a soothing effect on chap lips, leaving your lips feeling soft and hydrated.