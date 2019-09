ASAI

Vase Dragon Nunchuck Bag In Cream

£395.00

A Sai Ta, Asai, made his London Fashion Week debut with the Fashion East collective. A homespun finesse with his tie-dye silks, shredded layers of overlocking and shrunken jackets simultaneously evocative of nineties Gaultier and modern London are signature elements from the south London born designer. The Vase Dragon Nunchuck Bag is crafted from technical fabrication in a crepe weave featuring a nunchuck handle and dragon embroidery.