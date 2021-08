H&M x Sex Education

Varsity Gilet

£9.99

Buy Now Review It

At H&M

Sex Education x H&M. Varsity gilet in sweatshirt fabric with a terry appliqué at the top and small collar. Press-studs down the front, welt front pockets with a ribbed trim, and ribbing around the neckline, armholes and hem. Soft brushed inside.