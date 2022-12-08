Various Artists

The Proud Family Limited Lp

$28.98

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 79446837; Color Code: 000 Bring nostalgia to your music library with the The Proud Family soundtrack. Features songs from the original series, the movie, and the new series “Louder and Prouder.” Available on Urban Outfitters exclusive violet and hot pink vinyl. 2022, Walt Disney Records. Tracklisting Side 1 1. The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Opening Theme 2. Change Me 3. I Ain't Gotta Dance 4. Hands Up Cash Out 5. Disinfect Me (With Your Love) 6. Cuter Than You 7. Proud to Be 8. Gas Station Nachos 9. I Sold Out, I'm Not a Sellout 10. My Wish Came True 11. Shabooya Roll Call Side 2 1. It's All About Me 2. Enjoy Yourself 3. Bobby's Jam: Dysfunkshunal 4. We Are Best Friends 5. Together Makes It Better 6. If I Ruled The World 7. Boom Boom Boom