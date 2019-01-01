Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Hygge
Vari Watch
$185.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Hygge
Green Watch
Featured in 1 story
20 Gifts To Buy Before They Sell Out
by
Michelle Li
Need a few alternatives?
Cartier
Tank Solo Watch
$2840.00
from
Cartier
BUY
DETAILS
Tiffany & Co.
Gallery Watch
$2900.00
from
Tiffany & Co
BUY
DETAILS
Pulsar
Ladies' Solar Watch
$93.75
from
Fred Meyer Jewelers
BUY
DETAILS
Larsson & Jennings
Chain Metal Silver Watch
$331.00
from
Larsson & Jennings
BUY
More from Watches
DETAILS
Komono
Moneypenny Royale Gold Watch
£70.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Komono
Mono White Watch
£59.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Jigsaw
Myddleton 35mm Leather Watch
£90.00
from
Jigsaw
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS DESIGN
Shell Case Watch
£25.00
£17.50
from
ASOS
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted