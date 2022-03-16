Frankie Shop

Varda Double-breasted Wool-blend Twill Blazer

$722.99

At Net-A-Porter

Editors’ Notes If you're looking for a blazer that's modern yet timeless, then Frankie Shop's 'Varda' style is the one for you. Tailored in a relaxed double-breasted shape, it's cut from wool-blend twill with softly padded shoulders and neat lapels. Wear yours with everything from tracksuits to slip dresses. Size & Fit Fits true to size, take your normal size Tailored for a relaxed fit Internal shoulder pads Mid-weight, non-stretchy fabric Model is 177cm/ 5'10" and is wearing a size XSmall View size guide Details & Care Dark-brown wool-blend twill Button fastenings through double-breasted front 60% wool, 30% polyester, 10% spandex; lining: 100% polyester Dry clean Made in South Korea