Vans X Sandy Liang

Vans Sport

$80.00

At Vans

Vans and New York designer Sandy Liang have partnered up to create a unique collection of footwear and apparel. Born and raised in New York, Sandy’s quirky sense of style is inspired by her grandma and the hand-me-downs of her youth. Featuring sturdy canvas and suede uppers with leopard and plaid prints, the Vans x Sandy Liang Sport also includes old school V sidestripes, padded collars, and signature rubber waffle outsoles.