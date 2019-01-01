Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sneakers
Vans
Vans Old Skool 36 Dx Sneaker
$80.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Opening Ceremony
Featured in 1 story
How To Pick Out The Best Sneakers For Your Jeans
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
American Eagle Outfitters
Lace-up Sneaker
$24.95
from
American Eagle Outfitters
BUY
promoted
Kenneth Cole
Techni-cole™ Women's Kam Satin Sneaker
$125.00
from
Kenneth Cole
BUY
Allbirds
Wool Lounger
$95.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Nike
Free 5.0 Tr Fit 4 Training Shoe (women)
$100.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Vans
Vans
Classic Sneaker
$49.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Vans
Old Skool Sneaker
$64.95
$32.47
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Vans
Classic Slip On Patchwork Shoes
$127.00
$88.90
from
eBay
BUY
Vans
Old Skool Original Sneaker
$60.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Sneakers
Under Armour
Ua Breathe Trainer
$80.00
from
Under Armour
BUY
Under Armour
Ua Hovr™ Rise
$100.00
from
Under Armour
BUY
Under Armour
Ua Hovr™ Apex
$140.00
from
Under Armour
BUY
Nike
Air Max Dia Sneaker
$120.00
$64.97
from
Nike
BUY
More from Styling Tips
Fashion
A Week Of Wearing Track Pants & All The Sports I Didn't Play...
Track! Is! Back! And it's loud and crinkly. My middle school P.E. teacher, Ms. Hobbs, always sported a navy pair and you could hear her before you could
by
Michelle Li
Fashion
10 Outfits To Wear In 70 Degree Weather
There is no greater heartbreak than getting the chance to hang out outdoors in 70 degree weather — only to be improperly dressed. It’s a Goldilocks
by
Michelle Li
Fashion
A Week Of Wearing Hiking Boots For Non-Hiking Purposes
In elementary school, my best friend Sean had a uniform: those iguana tees that donated a portion of the proceeds to WWF, cargo shorts, and intense hiking
by
Michelle Li
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted