Hurraw!

Vanilla Lip Balm

$6.95

Renders moisture and soothes dry lips leaving them soft and glossy Formulated to soften and protect dry lips from chapping Aids in protecting the delicate tissues in your lips from the sun and contaminated pollution Never grainy, long lasting and no melting in a back jean pocket Derived from 100 percent natural sources and certified Ecocert COSMOS and NOP organic compliant Hulbahi Lip Balm packaged in a white Hurraw branded pillow box. Oil shines in this omega loaded balm. Golden apple flavor with a hint of tartness; your new fresh pick. Made with certified organic, vegan and raw ingredients. Hurraw Lip Balms are certified 100 percent all natural origin, cruelty and gluten free. Non GMO. Bee, Shea, Soy and Palm Free. Hurraw Lip Balms are all natural, vegan, raw, made with premium fair trade ingredients, super smooth, not draggy, not sticky, not sweet, not too glossy, not too smelly. Never grainy. Long lasting and no melting in a back jean pocket. To ensure the integrity of our lip balms, we develop and manufacture fresh by individually pouring each balm in our USDA NOP (National Organic Program) and Ecocert certified facility. Our ingredients are also clearly and correctly listed on our balms. Plant based, cosmetic and USDA food grade. Derived from 100 percent natural sources and certified Ecocert COSMOS and NOP organic compliant. Flavour : Vanilla.