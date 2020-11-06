United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Gottex
Vanessa Slip Pocket Capri Leggings
$74.00$22.97
At Norstrom Rack
About This Item Details These cropped leggings are made of compression knit material for and feature convenient slip pockets providing the ultimate support during your workouts. Fit: this style fits true to size. - Elasticized waist - Side slip pockets - High rise - Fitted leg - Compression knit construction - Cropped - Approx. 11" rise, 30" inseam (size S) - Imported This item cannot be shipped to Canada. Fiber Content 85% nylon, 15% spandex Additional Info Model's stats for sizing: - Height: 5'11" - Bust: 31" - Waist: 24" - Hips: 35" Model is wearing size S.