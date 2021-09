VALERIA VASI

Valeria Vasi Triangle Ceramic Vase 34cm

£215.00

Buy Now Review It

At Selfridges

Valeria Vasi ceramic vase Ceramic Handmade, triangle shape, glazed inside with the clay left to its natural state on the outside Height 34cm, width 28cm, depth 5cm Wipe with a clean, dry cloth Made in Spain Recommended to be used with dried flowers Due to the handmade process of this item, each piece will be slightly unique and some variation is to be expected