TheChocolateWorkshop

Valentines Ice Cream Cone Cake Pops

$60.00

WARM WEATHER SHIPPING: Shipping costs automatically includes ice if necessary (70 degrees +). No additional purchase for ice/insulation is needed. This listing is for (12) Single Scoop Ice Cream Cone Cake pops! We can make these in any color! All cake pops are baked, dipped & decorated and made to order just prior to your event. They come individually packaged and tied with a metallic twist tie. If you'd like a matching ribbon the cost is $5 more per dozen. See our other listing for an ice cream cake pop and Oreo combo-- SHIPPING: I have shipped allover the country and you can expect your order to be packaged extremely well. Orders will ship by USPS Priority Mail (2-3 day service to most domestic destinations). I will provide tracking information so you will know when your package will arrive. ***Please plan to have someone home to receive your shipment. We strongly discourage packages being left on doorsteps by the USPS. INSURANCE: Insurance comes with Priority Mail up to $50.00. If your order is more, you have the option to get more insurance and I need to know the amount you plan to order to give exact price. The Chocolate Workshop is not responsible for lost or damaged items.