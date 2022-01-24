Lakrids by Bülow

Valentine’s Day Love Box

$45.00

There’s flowers and there’s chocolate…and then there’s this box from Danish confectionery Lakrids by Bülow. It celebrates licorice in all its glory, with a medley of candy-coated flavors inside for a lucky someone to sample. There’s seven flavors, to be exact: Original, Salt & Caramel, Dark & Sea Salt, Classic, Strawberry & Cream, Fruity Caramel, and Cinnamon & Caramel. If this doesn’t say “I heart you,” we’re not sure what does.