Swimsuits For All

Valentine Ruched Bandeau Bikini Set With Twist Front Brief

$93.00 $83.00

Buy Now Review It

At Swimsuits For All

Twist-front bandeau neckline Sewn in, soft wire-free cups with Power Mesh bra frame Adjustable, removable straps Metal snap closure Fully lined, twist-front brief with Power Mesh tummy-control front panel Suit your size! Are you one size on top and another on bottom? Mix and match your top and bottom sizes for your perfect fit. High waist Full bottom coverage Swim Solutions: Tummy Control Bottom: 4.5" side seam 82% Nylon / 18% Spandex Imported Hand wash with mild soap. Roll suit in towel & squeeze out excess water. Dry flat; avoid washers & dryers.