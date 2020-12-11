VacLife

Vaclife Stick Vacuum Cleaner

$42.99

POWERFUL SUCTION- VacLife upgraded vacuum cleaner provides a more efficient cleaning solution with long-lasting powerful suction. This pet vacuum cleaner helps you to pick up dust, crumbs and pet hair in minutes. A great vacuum cleaner for pet hair with the 16 ft power cord. 4 STAGES FILTRATION- VacLife vacuum cleaners use 4 stages filtration featuring complete sealed design with durable HEPA filter which is capable of capturing 99.99% of the microscopic dust offering you a great performance of cleaning efficiency. The washable HEPA filter is reusable after cleaned up with water. LARGE CAPACITY DUST CUP- VacLife upright vacuum cleaner is equipped with a 0.8 L capacity dust cup large enough to collect every speck of dust. The bagless vacuum cleaner designed with one-click release saves troubles from cleaning the dust cup.