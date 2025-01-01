Dyson
V8 Absolute Vacuum
$449.99$349.99
At Dyson
The Dyson V8 Absolute vacuum has a soft roller cleaner head for hard floors and a motorized cleaner head to remove dirt from carpets. In nickel/yellow.
Reviews
Best purchase ever!
Anonymous
I'm so in love with this cordless vacuum. I use it every night before bed to pick up dog hair and other debris from the day. Zip zip zip and it's done! No fuss! Switching from attachment to attachment is effortless. The suction is amazing! Well with the money!