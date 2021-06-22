Dyson

V7 Fluffy Cordless Stick Vacuum

$329.99 $290.99

Soft Roller Cleaning Head - Invented for hard floors that removes large debris & fine dust simultaneously Powerful suction for whole-home cleaning. Up to 30 minutes of fade-free power. Powered by the Dyson digital motor V7 / 2 Tier Radial cyclones 15 small cyclones create strong centrifugal forces, to capture more dirt. Max Power Mode - Provides 6 minutes of higher suction for more difficult tasks Balanced Floor to Ceiling Cleaning - Center of gravity is near the grip for easy cleaning above, below and anywhere in between Clean wood floors thoroughly with this Dyson V7 Fluffy cordless vacuum. The fluffy cleanerhead has extra-soft bristles that prevent scratches, and the Dyson V7 Fluffy gives you up to 30 minutes of runtime (varies based on attachment/power mode). Includes bonus mini motorized tool for extra cleaning power on hard-to-reach areas. Cord-free, hassle-free, powerful suction. Features: -- Soft roller cleaner head Invented for hard floors. Soft roller cleaner head removes large debris and fine dust simultaneously. -- Transforms to clean up high Balanced for cleaning up top, down below and in between. -- Mini motorized tool for tough tasks Stiff nylon bristles remove pet hair and ground-in dirt from furniture, car seats and tight spaces. -- Convenient docking station Stores and charges the machine and holds additional attachments. So it's always ready to go. -- Transforms to a handheld This Dyson cord-free vacuum quickly transforms to a handheld for quick clean ups, spot cleaning and cleaning difficult places. -- Low profile heads For easy cleaning under furniture. -- Hygienic bin emptying Just push the button to release the dirt. -- Up to 30 minutes of powerful fade-free suction Trigger releases instantly. Battery power is only used for cleaning. Up to 30 minutes of run time. -- Two Tier Radial cyclones Fifteen cyclones, arranged across two tiers, work in parallel to increase airflow and capture more fine dust. -- Mini soft dusting brush Mini soft dusting brush for gentle dusting around the home. What's Included: Dyson V7 Fluffy, Mini motorized tool, docking station, mini soft dusting brush, soft roller cleaner head