Dyson

V7 Animal

$443.00 $422.88

Buy Now Review It

[Keeps carpets and hard floors looking great] Care for surfaces of all types with flexible cleaning options. [Cordless design] The built-in battery provides up to 30 minutes of powerful fade-free suction. Dyson digital motor V7. Engineered for powerful suction on carpets and hard floors. Bagless technology. Saves time and energy with no bags to buy or replace. [Strong suction power from start to finish] Cyclonic technology separates dirt from the air, preventing it from clogging filters and ensuring consistently strong suction power. 2 Tier Radial cyclones. The 15 cyclones, arranged across two tiers, work in parallel to increase airflow and capture more fine dust. [Convertible design] Quickly transforms to a handheld for quick clean ups, spot cleaning and cleaning difficult places. Direct-drive cleaner head deep cleans. Stiff nylon bristles get ground-in dirt out of carpets while carbon fiber filaments remove fine dust from hard floors. [Tools Included] Mini motorhead, combination tool, crevice tool, and docking station. Easily reaches up high. Lightweight and balanced for floor to ceiling cleaning. Cleans up top, down low and in-between. Hygienic dirt ejector. Empties dust from the bin in a single action, so you have no need to touch the dirt. Convenient docking station. Stores and charges the machine, and holds additional attachments. So it's always ready to go. Product details Includes: Direct-Drive Cleaner Head, Mini Motorized Head, Crevice Tool, Mini Soft Dusting Brush, Combination Tool, Docking station. Engineered for all floor types, the Direct-drive cleaner head drives bristles into the carpet to remove ground-in dirt. The Dyson V7 Animal cord-free vacuum quickly transforms to a handheld for quick clean ups, spot cleaning and cleaning difficult places. Cord-free. Direct-drive cleaner head HEPA filtration Powered by the Dyson digital motor V7 2 Tier Radial cyclones Up to 30 minutes of fade-free suction. Max power mode Transforms to clean up high Transforms to a handheld