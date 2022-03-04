Dyson

V6 Absolute (renewed)

$399.00

Buy Now Review It

Cord-free. Hassle-free - No cord to unravel, plug in, drag around and restrict your reach. You can quickly and easily clean when you need to. Soft roller cleaner head - Invented for hard floors. The soft roller cleaner head removes large debris and fine dust simultaneously. Direct-drive cleaner head - The Direct-drive cleaner head drives bristles deeper into the carpet to remove even more dirt. It has 75% more brush bar power than the Dyson V6 Cord-free vacuum Whole machine HEPA filtration - Certified asthma & allergy friendly. Dyson V6 Absolute uses patented 2 Tier Radial cyclones, a post motor filter and a sealed system to ensure that the air that leaves machine is cleaner than the air you breathe. Powered by the Dyson digital motor V6 - The Dyson digital motor V6 creates the most powerful cordless vacuum 2 Tier Radial cyclones - 15 cyclones, arranged across two tiers, work in parallel to increase airflow and capture more fine dust. Up to 20 minutes of powerful fade-free suction - Trigger releases instantly. Battery power is only used for cleaning. Up to 20 minutes of run time. Max power mode - Push button to select power. Provides 6 minutes of higher suction for more difficult tasks. Converts for handheld cleaning - All Dyson cordless vacuums quickly convert to a handheld for quick clean ups, spot cleaning and cleaning difficult places. Hygienic bin emptying - Just push the button to release the dirt. Convenient docking station - Stores and charges the machine, and holds additional attachments. So it's always ready to go. This Certified Refurbished product has been tested and certified to work and look like new, with minimal to no signs of wear, by a specialized third-party seller approved by Amazon. The product is backed by a 6-month Dyson warranty, and may arrive in a generic brown or white box. Dyson V6 Absolute Cord-Free Vacuum, Fuchsia (Certified Refurbished)