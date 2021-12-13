Vizio

V-series 5.1 Home Theater Sound Bar With Dolby Audio, Bluetooth

$249.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Hear what you’ve been missing with the newly designed VIZIO V-Series™ 5.1 Home Theater Sound Bar. The V-Series 5.1 offers immersive home theater surround sound, a sophisticated new look and HDMI connectivity for the highest-quality audio. Three full-range speakers--including a dedicated center speaker for crystal-clear dialogue--are all perfectly balanced within the slim sound bar. Also included are a pair of low-profile surround speakers to envelop the listener, and a wireless 5” subwoofer that brings booming bass. 4K HDR content is enhanced with Dolby Audio™ 5.1 for the highest-fidelity sound, and DTS® Virtual:X™ sound enhancement adds room-filling, floor-to-ceiling virtualized 3D sound to movies and music. Optional surround modes provide the versatility to play stereo music through the sound bar and surround speakers simultaneously, transforming any content into powerful 5.1 audio; or place the surround speakers up front, next to the sound bar, for more expansive virtual surround in smaller spaces. Voice Assistant Input gives you the convenience of a voice assistant you’re already accustomed to (sold separately) and lets you operate it right through the sound bar for an upgraded audio experience. You can also wirelessly connect your compatible phone for high-quality Bluetooth music streaming. Now with an elegant new backlit LCD display remote control, the VIZIO V-Series 5.1 Home Theater Sound Bar can help turn your living room into a captivating home theater.