TASADA

V-neck Sports Bra

$21.99

Buy Now Review It

👣Unique Design👣:Beautiful Criss-cross back&V-neck design make you more attractive ，you can wear it as a bra, a yoga top or activewear for women;ideal for everyday active lifestyle like gym exercise & fitness, yoga，walking & running, cycling, boxing, bowling, tennis ✨ Fabric Feature✨:This sports bra made with lightweight,moisture-wicking power fabric, 87% nylon, 13% spandex, high elasticity, breathable,its feature elastic,soft and breathable, Professional sports fabric，it won’t irritating your skin and incisions but make you feel comfortable to wear all day ✔Standard Size✔: Please Check the Size Chart in the Picture before ordering. S Fit for 30A 30B 30C 32A 32B; M Fit for 34A 36A 34B 32C 30D 32D 30DD; L Fit for 36B 34C 36C 34D 32DD; XL Fit for 38B 38C 36D 34DD; XXL Fit for 40B 40C 38D 🏃Fashion Match🏃：You can easily to match our cropped tank tops for different womens fall clothes，active perfect for your high waist leggings，great matches skirts, shorts for a casual everyday look, dress it up with slacks or sweatpants,wear comfortably，sport bra show figure of the perfect 🎈Customer Service🎈:You decide what's best for you,we have a professional after-sales team. In addition to providing free exchanges returns, we can also give you professional help.