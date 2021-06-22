Grace Karin

V-neck Ruffle Dress

$27.99 $13.99

Buy Now Review It

Solid Color: 98%Polyester+2%Viscose, Plaid: 60%Cotton+40%Polyester. The fabric is light and comfortable, soft and breathable, very suitable for home wear. Imported Pull On closure Machine Wash Feature: Cropped length(9/10) sleeves, Dropped shoulders, V-Neck, Empire waist, Loose fit, A-Line silhouette,Ruffle hem dress.The loose design and simple casual style makes daily wear comfortable, and pregnant women also can wear it.The A-line style makes it look loose but elegant. Matching: V-neck loose fit long dress can be matched with sandals and sports shoes at casual occasion in spring and summer, can be matched with slippers,jackets and high heels in autumn and winter. which is fashionable and elegant. Occasion: Womens midi dress suitable for daily, casual, home, outing, outdoor sports, traveling, holiday, work, formal, party and so on. Also work for pregnant woman.