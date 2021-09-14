Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Alexia Admor
V-neck Puff Sleeve Dress
$245.00
$79.97
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom Rack
1940s inspired style gets a modern makeover with this surprise dress finished with half puff sleeves.
More from Alexia Admor
Alexia Admor
V-neck Puff Sleeve Dress
BUY
$79.97
$245.00
Nordstrom Rack
Alexia Admor
Amelia Studded Velvet Wrap Dress
BUY
$89.97
$225.00
Nordstrom Rack
Alexia Admor
Olivia Draped Off-the-shoulder Sheath Dress
BUY
$69.97
$225.00
Nordstrom Rack
Alexia Admor
Print Wrap Dress
BUY
$79.97
$245.00
Nordstrom Rack
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted