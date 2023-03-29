J.Crew

V-neck Midi Dress In Soft Gauze

$148.00 $69.50

Buy Now Review It

At J. Crew

Size & Fit Fitted at waist. Falls below knee, 51" from high point of shoulder (based on a size 6). Overall fit based on 1 customer reviews: true to size Product Details What to wear to all the spring holiday events and other special occasions on your calendar. . .This easy midi features puff sleeves and a comfy smocked waist. Plus, it's made with soft gauze, our customer-favorite, feels-like-a-cloud fabric. By buying cotton products from J.Crew, you're supporting our investment in Better Cotton's mission to help cotton communities survive and thrive while protecting and restoring the environment. This product is sourced through a system of mass balance and therefore may not contain Better Cotton. 100% cotton. Elastic waistband. Machine wash. Import. Item BP861.