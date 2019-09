COS

V-back Sleeveless Dress

£69.00 £35.00

Buy Now Review It

At COS

This sleeveless dress is made from a lightly textured fabric with a hidden shorter lining. A straight fit, it has a contrasting V-back, discreet side pockets and a high slit at the back of the hem. Back length of size 6 is 45½" \/ Model is 5\