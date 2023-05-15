EltaMD

Uv Physical Broad-spectrum Spf 41 Sunscreen

EltaMD UV Physical Broad-Spectrum SPF 41 Sunscreen provides sun protection and lightly tints your complexion to enhance the skin's radiance. Lightweight and fragrance-free, this mineral sunscreen won't clog pores and is gentle on sensitive skin conditions. Apply under makeup as a base for added protection to the skin. Need help choosing an EltaMD sunscreen? How to Pick the Right EltaMD Sunscreen for You Key Ingredients Zinc Oxide: natural mineral compound that works as a sunscreen agent by reflecting and scattering UVA and UVB rays Titanium Dioxide: natural mineral that works as a sunscreen agent by reflecting and scattering UV radiation Linoleic Acid: antioxidant that reduces free radicals to help diminish the visible signs of aging Quercetin: antioxidant that reduces free radicals to help diminish the visible signs of aging Thioctic Acid: antioxidant that reduces free radicals to help diminish the visible signs of aging Key Benefits UVA/UVB sun protection Lightly-tinted, mineral formula Water-resistant (40 minutes)