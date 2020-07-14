United States
Fatboy
Uv Filter Portable Beach Tent
$169.00
At Urban Outfitters
Enjoy sunny days from the shade of this UV-filtered portable beach tent by Fatboy in collaboration with Miasun. Made from cotton fabric in prints we love with aluminum poles that collapse and detach to fold into a slim pouch for easy toting to and from the beach. Can be set up in three different, easy-to-assemble positions for optimal shade. Filters 96% of UVA and UVB rays and is wind resistant up to 23 mph.