Lancôme

Uv Expert Aquagel Sunscreen

$39.00

At lancome usa

What it is An all-in-one, oil-free face primer and moisturizer with SPF 50 that gives lasting hydration and helps protect skin from external aggressors such as sun damage. What else you need to know Made with antioxidant-rich Vitamin E, Moringa and Edelweiss, this oil-free moisturizer hydrates, primes, and protescts skin in one easy step. Its cooling Aquagel texture transforms into a water-like gel that's easy to blend, quickly absorbs and invisible on skin. Not heavy, greasy or sticky, no white residue or shiny finish!