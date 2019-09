Elta MD

Uv Daily Moisturising Facial Sunscreen Spf 40

£27.50

Buy Now Review It

At Strawberry Net

A sheer, lightweight facial sunscreen Glides on easily & absorbs quickly into skin Contains hyaluronic acid to boost moisture retention & diminish fine lines Rich in antioxidants to help absorb free radicals Offers broad-spectrum UVA/UVB sun protection Leaves skin soft, smooth & healthy looking Can be worn alone or under makeup Fragrance-free, paraben-free, sensitivity-free & non-comedogenic