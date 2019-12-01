EltaMD

Uv Clear Facial Sunscreen Broad-spectrum Spf 46

$35.00 $26.99

Buy Now Review It

Product Description Oil-free EltaMD UV Clear facial sunscreen is recommended by dermatologists because it helps calm and protect sensitive skin types prone to acne, rosacea and discoloration. This mineral-based face sunscreen is lightweight and silky. It contains ingredients that the appearance of healthy-looking skin. Ingredients: Active Ingredients- 9.0% Zinc Oxide, 7.5% OctinoxateInactive Ingredients- Purified Water, Cyclopentasiloxane, Niacinamide, Octyldodecyl Neopentanoate, Hydroxyethyl Acrylate/Sodium Acryloyldimethyl Taurate Copolymer, Polyisobutene, PEG-7 Trimethylolpropane Coconut Ether, Sodium Hyaluronate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Lactic Acid, Oleth-3 Phosphate, Phenoxyethanol, Butylene Glycol, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Triethoxycaprylylsilane Brand Story EltaMD Skin Care is committed to helping you have great skin for life. Our company has developed sunscreen, skin care products and wound healing products trusted by physicians for more than 25 years.