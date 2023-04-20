EltaMD

Uv Clear Face Sunscreen, Spf 46

Description EltaMD UV Clear SPF 46 Face Sunscreen calms and protects sensitive skin types. This sensitive skin sunscreen is lightweight, sheer, and silky and contains key ingredients that promote the appearance of healthy-looking skin.This product is non-sealed Benefits EltaMD UV Clear is a Dermatologist recommended sensitive skin sunscreen that is sheer, lightweight, and oil-free Suggested Use Apply per directions to help prevent sunburn. Reapply at least every 2 hours.