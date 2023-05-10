Elta MD

Uv Clear Broad-spectrum Spf 46

$41.00

Buy Now Review It

At DermStore

A streamlined update to our classic style, the Ankle Boot boasts an elongated narrow square toe, ankle length cut, fitted shaft and matching kitten heel. Crafted entirely from leather, the Ankle Boot slips on like a glove for a unified and harmonious silhouette. Available in both Black and Croc Embossed colourway, the Ankle Boot is a trans-seasonal, everyday solution to be paired with any minimalist wardrobe.