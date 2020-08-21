Biore

Uv Aqua Rich Watery 50 G Sunscreen Spf 50

This is the 2019 version of this sunscreen. 【World's First】 Prevent uneven coating up to micro level gaps, water feel essence ● Micro UV cut capsule formulation Conventional UV cut capsule of about 1/500 size. Prevent uneven coating up to micro level gaps. ● 6 stickiness good for your skin than it is bare skin · Purupuru's water capsule formulation. Prevent drying. · Hyaluronic Acid / Royal Jelly Extract / BG Compounding (Moisturizing Component) · Although it is super water proof, it falls with soap. · Prescription hard to become acne (noncomedogenic tested) ※ Comedo (origin of acne) can not be done by everyone, not allergies do not occur. · Allergy tested · Uncolored ● SPF 50 + / PA ++++ / For Face · Body