Porter

Put a fork in single-use plastic waste. This compact set of stainless steel silverware keeps a slim profile, while the silicone carrying case helps things stay clean in transit. - Crafted from durable yet lightweight food-grade stainless steel - The sturdy fork, sharp knife and rounded spoon make every meal feel special, whether you're camping, traveling or working - Adult-sized utensils fit in the carrying case to keep cutlery clean in your bag - Each piece is dishwasher-safe for quick and easy cleanup - BPA Free - FDA / LFGB Approved - Cal Prop 65 Compliant - Smart and stylish - A slim, easy-to-pack design, with carrying case to keep utensils clean. - Ultimate portability - Durable, lightweight stainless steel encased in high-quality silicone. - Healthier habits - Enjoy meals on-the-go, without a dose of harmful microplastics.