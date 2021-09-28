Goldilocks

Keep it simple. Twelve no-frills tools for prepping your ingredients and serving your meals. Professional-quality construction for years of reliable use. This tightly-curated set has you covered for countless kitchen tasks, but doesn’t include anything that you won’t use. It’s just right. All pieces are BPA-free. Dishwasher-safe except for the wooden spoon and fish spatula. 12-Piece Set 3-qt mixing bowl 4-qt mixing bowl Colander Peeler Grater Ladle 10” silicone spatula 12” tongs 14” wooden spoon Fish spatula Measuring cups Measuring spoons