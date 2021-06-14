Ursa Major

URSA MAJOR FANTASTIC FACE WASH - This natural facial cleanser delivers a thorough and invigorating cleanse, plus a hit of AHA exfoliation, without stripping your skin of moisture or messing with its pH balance. Ideal for normal, combination, oily and acne-prone skin. CLEAN, HEALTHY INGREDIENTS- Our natural, brightening face wash is formulated with naturally-derived ingredients including soothing aloe, brightening sugarcane, moisturizing rice seed and cleansing coconut-derived surfactants. SULFATE-FREE, PARABEN-FREE, CRUELTY-FREE - Ursa Major's cruelty-free face wash contains no petrochemicals, sulfates, synthetic fragrance or color, glycols, silicones or PEGs. In addition, this natural foaming gel cleanser is non-drying and may help prevent breakouts and acne. TEXTURE AND AROMA - Fantastic Face Wash is a foaming gel cleanser with a built-in AHA exfoliating complex. The woodsy aroma of our daily face cleanser is a fusion of cedar, spearmint, lime, lemon, rosemary, black spruce, owyhee, vetiver and lavender. GOOD TO KNOW - This is a natural face wash for men and women and works best for normal, oily, combination and temperamental skin types. It can be used in the morning to start your day, in the evening before bed, or after a workout to deliver clear, healthy-looking skin. Now comes with Pump Cap!