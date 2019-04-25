Araks

Chic and playful, the Uri Short rises to the waist and offers full coverage in the back with a slightly longer inseam than our classic short short, Quenton. Pairs nicely with the Quinn Bikini Top. See additional colorways. This swimsuit features Italian fabric made of ECONYL® fiber. ECONYL® utilizes 100% recycled nylon materials including abandoned fishing nets and other discarded nylon waste that would otherwise go into landfills and oceans. ECONYL® nylon matches the same high-quality standards as traditional nylon, plus ECONYL® swimsuits can be recycled endlessly without any loss of quality. The use of this fabric helps to clean up the oceans and lessen our environmental impact. Color: LimonContent: 78% ECONYL® Recycled Nylon, 22% ElastaneMade in the USASwim fabric is rated UPF 50+ ensuring high UV protection More Details»