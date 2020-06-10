Anthropologie

Create your own vertical garden at home with this easy-to-use planter. Suitable for both herbs and flowers, it's cleverly designed with drainage holes and a catch basin that take the guesswork out of proper watering. A unique, gecko-like adhesive sticks to any non-porous surface - think windows, tiles, and mirrors - and can be easily moved at any time. Simply add soil and your preferred seeds or any 4" plant and watch your garden grow.