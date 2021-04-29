Lula's Garden

Just like your favorite city, a mix of skyscrapers and low-rises of many hues. Part of our Square Garden collection, Urban Garden will look stunning as a centerpiece in any room. Consider sending 2 or more to be displayed together as an extra-large focal point. Arrives in a beautifully designed planter gift box - ready to display and enjoy! Box measures approximately 7" x 7" x 5.5" Contain an assortment of 4 small and 3 medium pre-planted fresh succulents* Includes a plastic water dropper *Please note: Succulent selection and quantity may vary from those listed or depicted here. But rest assured, each Garden is hand planted and assembled to order to ensure you receive a fresh, full and beautiful Garden.